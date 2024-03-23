New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced its support for the Lok Sabha candidates of the Naga People's Front (NPF) in the Outer Manipur Constituency, the National People's Party (NPP) in both the seats of Meghalaya (Shillong and Tura), and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland for the forthcoming parliamentary elections in 2024.

The announcement was made by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and BJP Co-ordinator of North East, Sambit Patra, in separate posts on X.

Also Read | Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Says She Has Cancer and is Undergoing Chemotherapy (Watch Video).

"Following the decision by BJP under the guidance of JP Nadda, and upholding our alliance principles, I am delighted to share that BJP will lend its support to Lok Sabha Candidates of NPF in the Outer Manipur Constituency for the forthcoming Parliamentary elections in 2024," Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said in a post on X.

https://twitter.com/NBirenSingh/status/1771195862573621695

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Goes to ED Custody Till March 28, Agency Says He Facilitated Money Laundering in Excise Case.

"As per the instructions of the National President of BJP, JP Nadda, I am pleased to inform that BJP will extend its support to Lok Sabha Candidates of NPP in both the seats of Meghalaya (Shillong and Tura), to NPF in the Outer Manipur Constituency and to NDPP in Nagaland in the ensuing Parliamentary elections 2024," Sambit Patra, BJP Co-ordinator of North East said in a post on X.

https://twitter.com/sambitswaraj/status/1771184560119718242

The forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 are set to be a significant event in the political landscape of North East India.

The ECI has announced that the polling for Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes on June 4.

In Meghalaya, the election will take place on April 19. Meanwhile, Manipur will witness a two-phase election process. The first phase is scheduled for April 19, followed by the second phase on April 26. Similarly, in Nagaland, voters will cast their ballots on April 19.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) and the National People's Party (NPP) won one seat each in Meghalaya.

In Manipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Naga People's Front (NPF) each won one seat, with Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of the BJP winning the Inner Manipur constituency and Lorho S Pfoze of the NPF winning the Outer Manipur constituency.

In Nagaland, the lone Lok Sabha seat was won by Tokheho Yepthomi of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)