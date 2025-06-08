New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur on June 9 for a one-day visit. On this occasion, Birla will inaugurate the newly constructed Lecture Hall Complex - II at the Institute.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 14.8 crore, this state-of-the-art Lecture Hall Complex at IIT Jodhpur is expected to give a new direction to the Institute's academic and research activities.

Also Read | AP EAPCET Results 2025 Declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Know How To Download Rank Card.

During his visit, Birla will also distribute the 'Research Initiative Grant', which is aimed at encouraging researchers and innovation-related projects. In addition, he will launch the Institute's new official website.

On this occasion, the Lok Sabha Speaker will also release the 'Science Through Play' comic series, designed to popularise science. This series is an innovative effort to connect children and youth with scientific thinking in a simple and engaging language.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Dust-Laden Winds With Generally Clear Sky in National Capital on June 9.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot, social worker Nimbaram, renowned space scientist and Chairperson of IIT Jodhpur's Board of Governors AS Kiran Kumar, IIT Jodhpur Director Prof Avinash K. Agarwal, and Deputy Director Prof Bhabani K. Satpathy will also be present at the event. AS Kiran Kumar will preside over the programme.

This visit by the Lok Sabha Speaker is being seen as an important initiative to expand the reach of higher education, innovation, and science to the masses.

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur), located in Rajasthan, is a premier technical institute established by the Government of India in 2008. It is known for delivering high-quality engineering education, research, and innovation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)