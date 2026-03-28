New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Lower House of Parliament is scheduled to take up discussion on the government's efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism on Monday, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced March 2026 as the deadline for Naxal-free India.

According to the List of Business, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will raise and initiate the short-duration discussion under Rule 193 of the Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, March 28, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Amit Shah, on several occasions, has affirmed the Centre's commitment to uprooting Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

In the last one year, several Maoist leaders have surrendered, giving up arms and accepting the mainstream. Among these, the latest was one of the most wanted Maoist leaders, Sukru, along with four others surrendering before the Odisha Police on March 25.

Also Read | Bank Holiday Today, March 28, 2026? Know If Banks Are Open or Closed This Saturday.

ADG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeev Panda said that the Maoists carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 66 lakh. They had also surrendered five weapons, including one AK-47 gun, one INSAS gun, and one single-shot gun

"Now the Maoist number is very limited to single digits, only 8-9 are left in Kandhamal district. In the coming days, we will intensify our anti-Naxal operations) operation so that we get some result by the target date, which is March 31. I appeal to the remaining Maoists to surrender before the police, and I assure them that we will extend all the surrender policies to them," ADG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeev Panda said.

In Chattisgarh's Bastar region, which is part of the infamous Dandakaranya forest belt known to be one of the epicentres of the Naxal movement, the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) member and South Sub Zonal Bureau in-charge Pappa Rao, along with 17 other Maoist cadres, surrendered on March 17, IG Bastar P Sundarraj said.

"For the first time in the history of the Maoist movement in Dandakaranya, the Naxal outfit has effectively become leaderless," IG P Sundarraj said.

Rehabilitation and bringing the Naxal cadre into the mainstream have been the key to the recent mass surrenders, including by several CPI (Maoist) top leaders. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)