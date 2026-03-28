Tel Aviv [Israel], March 28 (ANI): One person was reported dead and several others were injured by an Iranian ballistic missile fired at central Israel on Friday (local time), the sixth attack by Iran on the country throughout the day, The Times of Israel reported.

The missile carried a cluster bomb warhead, spreading smaller bombs (bomblets) over a wide area.

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One bomblet impact killed a man in his 60s who was not in a bomb shelter, and another submunition hit a residential building and lightly wounded two men in their 50s, according to the police and Magen David Adom (Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service).

The Fire and Rescue Service said it handled a total of six sites where submunitions from the missile impacted.

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Medics also reported that two people were lightly injured in the Kuseife area of southern Israel earlier Friday evening from falling fragments following the interception of an Iranian ballistic missile.

MDA said it treated a man aged 37 and a woman in her 20s who were injured by shrapnel. Both were taken to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Iran again targeted the south of Israel with a ballistic missile salvo launched early Saturday, triggering sirens in Beersheba and surrounding towns, before attacking the Golan Heights and other parts of the north hours later. Neither attack resulted in injuries, as per The Times of Israel.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF said it struck Arak Heavy Water Plant in Central Iran.

In a post on X, he said, "STRUCK: Arak Heavy Water Plant in Central Iran--A Key Plutonium Production Site for Nuclear Weapons. The IDF will not allow the Iranian regime to continue advancing its nuclear weapons program, which poses an existential threat to Israel and the entire world."

https://x.com/IDF/status/2037576599730524319?s=20

Iran has fired more than 450 ballistic missiles at Israel since the war began on February 28, with the military reporting an interception rate of 92 percent of attacks heading for populated areas and key infrastructure. In all, nine missiles carrying conventional warheads with hundreds of kilograms of explosives have struck populated areas in Israel, causing extensive damage in at least six cases. There have also been more than 30 incidents of missiles carrying cluster bomb warheads hitting populated areas, with over 150 separate impact sites, as per The Times of Israel. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)