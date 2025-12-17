New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Lok Sabha will take up a packed legislative and oversight agenda on Wednesday, with two major Bills slated for consideration and passage, alongside the laying of papers, presentation of committee reports, and statements by ministers, as per the revised List of Business.

The House will meet at 11 am and begin with the Question Hour. The session will start with Question Hour, followed by the laying of papers by various ministers, including Dr. Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Jitin Prasada, among others.

Several ministers will lay papers on the table, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh for the Ministries of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space. Papers will also be laid by Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal (Parliamentary Affairs), Jitin Prasada (Electronics and IT), Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (Communications), B L Verma and Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya (Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution), Dr L Murugan (Information and Broadcasting), Satish Chandra Dubey (Mines), Ravneet Singh (Railways) and Harsh Malhotra (Corporate Affairs).

The House will hear several committee reports, including the Sixth Report of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, which focuses on the role of autonomous bodies and educational institutions in promoting the socio-economic development of SC/ST communities.

A series of parliamentary committee reports will be presented and laid during the day. Dr Faggan Singh Kulaste and Anil Firojiya will present the Sixth Report (2025-26) of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes on the role of autonomous bodies and educational institutions, including Central Universities, IITs, IIMs and medical institutes, in the socio-economic development of SCs and STs, with specific reference to the implementation of reservation policy in the Central University of Allahabad. The duo will also submit study visit reports for the committee to Bhubaneswar, Pachmarhi, Bhopal, and Panaji.

Ganesh Singh and Rodmal Nagar will present the Committee on the Welfare of Other Backwards Classes' final action taken statements on the implementation of welfare schemes for OBCs and on reservation policy in posts and services under the Government of India and the Union Territories.

The Committee on Empowerment of Women, through Dr D Purandeswari and Mahima Kumari Mewar, will present its Third Report (2025-26) on the safety and protection of women in the unorganised sector.

From sectoral standing committees, Sunil Dattatrey Tatkare and Janardan Singh Sigriwal will present the Sixth Report of the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas on action taken on the Demands for Grants (2025-26), and also lay three related action taken statements on crude oil imports, litigations involving oil PSUs, and earlier grants. Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah will present the Eighth Report of the Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs on the Regional Rapid Transit System and the NCRTC's role.

Anurag Singh Thakur and Ananta Nayak will present two reports of the Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel: one on self-reliance in minerals and metals, and another on the utilisation of District Mineral Foundation funds and the PMKKKY scheme. Biplab Kumar Deb and Supriya Sule will present the report of the Select Committee on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Several ministers will make statements on the status of implementation of parliamentary committee recommendations. Rao Inderjit Singh will respond to recommendations related to the Ministry of Planning; Dr L Murugan to those concerning the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, including cable television regulation; Satish Chandra Dubey to recommendations on the Ministry of Mines; and Ravneet Singh to recommendations on the construction and maintenance of rail tunnels and bridges.

The Lower House will also take up matters under Rule 377. The legislative business includes the introduction of two key bills: The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025, and The Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025. The latter bill aims to provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment to rural households and promote rural development.

Under Legislative Business, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to consider and pass two Bills. Dr Jitendra Singh will move the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025, which seeks to promote nuclear energy and ionising radiation for power generation and applications in healthcare, agriculture, industry, research and the environment, while providing for a robust regulatory framework for safe and secure utilisation.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will move the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB - G-RAM-G Bill, 2025, proposing a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment per financial year to every rural household, aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Both Bills are listed for consideration and passage, with amendments to be moved as circulated separately. (ANI)

