New Delhi, January 16: The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a petition filed by Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court, who had challenged the constitutionality of a parliamentary inquiry committee investigating allegations of misconduct against him. The ruling, delivered by a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma, allows the removal proceedings to continue following the discovery of a significant amount of unaccounted cash at the judge’s residence last year.

The court rejected the argument that the Lok Sabha Speaker lacked the authority to form an inquiry panel after a similar motion had failed to gain traction in the Rajya Sabha. Justice Varma’s legal team argued that under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, a committee could only be established if motions were admitted in both Houses simultaneously. However, the bench ruled that the two Houses of Parliament function as independent entities and that the Speaker acted within his jurisdiction to admit the motion and initiate the probe. 'The Constitution Does Not Work in a Vacuum': Supreme Court Reserves Verdict on Justice Yashwant Varma's Plea Over Impeachment Probe.

The investigation centers on a March 2025 incident in which emergency responders discovered large quantities of currency while extinguishing a fire at Justice Varma’s official residence. At the time, he was serving as a judge of the Delhi High Court. Following a preliminary in-house inquiry by the judiciary which found "sufficient substance" in the allegations of financial impropriety, Justice Varma was stripped of judicial duties and transferred to the Allahabad High Court.

In addition to challenging the committee’s formation, Justice Varma sought an extension to file his response to the charges. The Supreme Court declined this request, stating that it would not interfere with the timeline of the legislative process. The judge has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings, asserting that he was not present during the fire and that the funds in question did not belong to him. Justice Yashwant Verma Relieved of Judicial Duties: CJI Sanjiv Khanna Orders Action After Large Cash Recovery From Judge’s Bungalow.

The parliamentary committee, which consists of a Supreme Court judge, a High Court Chief Justice, and a distinguished jurist, will now proceed with its mandate to determine if the charges of "proved misbehaviour" are substantiated. If the panel's report finds the judge guilty, the motion for his removal will be put to a vote in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, requiring a special majority for the impeachment to be finalized by the President of India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News 18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

