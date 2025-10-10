Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta conducted raids at multiple locations in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case of a retired Public Works Department (PWD) Chief Engineer GP Mehra in Bhopal and Narmadapuram district on Thursday, stated an official release.

During the raid, gold and silver worth crores of rupees, land documents, cash, vehicles and other things were recovered.

According to the release, the Lokayukta received information that retired engineer GP Mehra had amassed substantial wealth through corrupt practices during his tenure. Following this, the information was verified, and then a case was registered against Mehra under section 13(2) read with 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The raids were conducted under the supervision of Director General of Lokayuta, Yogesh Deshmukh at various locations which include Manipuram Colony, Bittan Market in Bhopal, Opal Regency in Bhopal, KT Industries, Industry Area, Govindpura Bhopal and Saini village, Sohagpur tehsil in Narmadapuram district, the Lokayukta release read.

During the raid at Mehra's residence in Manipuram Colony, the officer recovered cash around Rs 8.79 lakh, gold and silver jewellery worth approximately Rs 50 lakh, fixed deposits worth Rs 56 lakh, other goods worth around Rs 60 lakh and documents related to the property, it added.

Similarly, at his Opal Regency, cash around Rs 26 lakh, 2.649 kg gold worth nearly Rs 3.05 crore, around 5.523 kg of silver worth nearly Rs 5.93 lakh 93 and property-related documents were recovered.

During the raid at KT Industries, where PVC pipes are manufactured, factory-related equipment, raw material, finished goods, and property-related documents have been recovered, which will be further examined, the release read.

Additionally, at Saini village in Sohagpur tehsil of Narmadapuram district, the lokayukta team discovered 17 tonnes of honey, expensive farming equipment, six tractors, 32 under-construction cottages, seven completed cottages, a residential building, two fish farming units, two cowsheds, two large ponds, and a temple. Along with this, land-related documents were also recovered, it added.

Furthermore, four four-wheeler vehicles were also found registered in the names of his family members. Property-related documents, fixed deposits, shares, and insurance documents recovered during the raid would be examined further, the lokayuta release added. (ANI)

