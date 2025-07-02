Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on Wednesday visited and inspected Kukla Gram Panchayat, in Seraj constituency, as several houses and roads have washed away due to a cloudburst and continuous heavy rainfall in the region.

Several houses and roads have washed away due to a cloudburst and continuous heavy rainfall in the region.

Also Read | 'What Option I Have? Have to Stand by Him', Says DK Shivakumar on Siddaramaiah's 5 Years As Karnataka CM Statement (Watch Video).

Speaking to ANI, Jairam Thakur stated that he had asked the officials to restore the connectivity and restore essential services after speaking with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday evening.

"Due to the rain, a lot of damage has been caused, especially in my assembly constituency Seraj, and significant damage has occurred in the Nachan assembly constituency. I am going to my assembly constituency... Around 30 people are missing, and eight bodies have been recovered. I have spoken to officials to restore the roads that are closed, and the water and electricity supply that has been affected. I have also spoken to the Chief Minister", Jairam Thakur said.

Also Read | India Rains, Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Light to Heavy Showers Across Country in Coming Week.

At least 51 people have lost their lives and 22 others are missing in Himachal Pradesh as torrential rains, flash floods, and landslides continue to wreak havoc across the state during the ongoing monsoon season, according to the latest official data.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), under the Department of Revenue, Government of Himachal Pradesh, released a cumulative damage assessment report on July 2, covering the period from June 20 to July 1. The report reveals significant damage to human lives, private properties, livestock, and public infrastructure across the state's 12 districts.

"A total of 51 deaths have been reported so far due to multiple causes, including flash floods, drowning, landslides, lightning strikes, and road accidents. The number of missing persons currently stands at 22, with Mandi district reporting the highest -- 10 deaths and all 34 missing persons -- primarily due to flash floods and cloudbursts," the SEOC said in its report.

The report further stated that 103 people have been injured in monsoon-related incidents. Extensive Damage to Property and Infrastructure. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)