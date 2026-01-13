Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 13 (ANI): As the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala held a day-long satyagraha on Monday protesting what it termed the Centre's "economic blockade" of the State, a silent gesture by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan became a major point of public discussion.

Photographs of the Chief Minister holding a coffee mug bearing the words "Love you to the moon and back" during the protest went viral on social media. The phrase had earlier been used by the survivor in the sexual assault case involving LDF MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, after his arrest. Because of this, many people felt the Chief Minister was showing support for the survivor without speaking openly about the case.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, January 13, 2026: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

The satyagraha, organised here by the LDF government, was aimed at highlighting alleged financial constraints imposed on Kerala by the Centre. Vijayan remained at the protest venue from 10 am to 5 pm and even skipped lunch, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Rahul Mamkootathil was arrested around midnight on Saturday by the Crime Branch in connection with a rape case registered against him. Earlier, the Nemom police had registered another sexual assault case based on a complaint filed by the same woman.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, January 13, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Following his arrest, the survivor posted an emotional message on social media, expressing gratitude and stating that survivors find the strength to speak out despite "pain, judgment and betrayal." In her post, she referred to the alleged forced termination of her pregnancies and mourned the loss of her unborn children, saying God had heard the "cries that never reached the world." She sought forgiveness from her unborn children, stating that she had trusted the wrong person.

After photographs of Vijayan with the mug surfaced, the survivor also reacted on social media with a brief note, further intensifying public discussion around the Chief Minister's symbolic gesture.

Meanwhile, the Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has directed the police to produce Rahul Mamkootathil directly before the court on Tuesday. The court is expected to consider both the bail plea filed by the accused and the police application seeking his custody.

The LDF protest saw the participation of Ministers, MLAs and senior leaders of the ruling front. However, the absence of Kerala Congress (M) MP Jose K. Mani at the high-profile event also drew attention. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)