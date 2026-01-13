Mumbai, January 13: Gold rate in India reached historic highs on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, continuing a massive rally driven by global economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Ahmedabad.

Retail gold prices surged across major Indian cities, with the 24-carat gold rate exceeding INR 1,42,000 per 10 grams in several regions. According to market reports, the rise is attributed to a combination of high domestic demand for the wedding season and a global shift toward safe-haven assets amid the ongoing US-Venezuela conflict and geopolitical turmoil in Iran. Major Gold Discovery in Saudi Arabia: Maaden Discovers New Gold Reserves in 4 Key Sites.

Gold Rate Today, January 13, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,30,360 INR 1,42,310 Mumbai INR 1,30,310 INR 1,42,160 Chennai INR 1,28,890 INR 1,39,640 Ahmedabad INR 1,30,360 INR 1,42,310 Kolkata INR 1,30,310 INR 1,42,160 Bengaluru INR 1,30,310 INR 1,42,160 Hyderabad INR 1,30,310 INR 1,42,160 Jaipur INR 1,30,460 INR 1,40,600 Pune INR 1,30,310 INR 1,42,160 Noida INR 1,30,460 INR 1,42,310 Gurugram INR 1,30,460 INR 1,42,310 Ghaziabad INR 1,30,460 INR 1,42,310 Lucknow INR 1,30,460 INR 1,42,310 Bhopal INR 1,30,360 INR 1,42,210 Jodhpur INR 1,30,460 INR 1,40,600 Srinagar INR 1,30,360 INR 1,42,310

How to Check for Purity

When purchasing gold, consumers are advised to check for the BIS Hallmark. In India, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certifies the purity of gold. Look for the BIS logo, the purity grade (e.g., 22K916), and the unique HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) number to ensure authenticity.

Gold Rate Today: Market Sentiment and Trends

The yellow metal has registered a cumulative rise of approximately 3% in just the last three sessions. While standard 22-carat gold is becoming increasingly expensive for retail buyers, demand remains robust due to the cultural significance of gold during the current festive and wedding calendar. Gold Rate Today, January 12, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

In the international market, spot gold prices hovered near record levels, eyeing the USD 4,620-per-ounce mark. Experts suggest that as long as geopolitical risks remain in focus, the bull run for gold is likely to persist in the short term.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2026 08:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).