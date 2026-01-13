Mumbai, January 13: Silver rate in India witnessed a significant jump on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, tracking a powerful rally in the international bullion markets. The "white metal" surged by approximately INR 10,000 per kilogram in a single session across several cities, reaching fresh short-term highs of INR 2,70,000. Check the current silver rates in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala, and Vadodara.

The domestic rally is largely attributed to global geopolitical tensions and a renewed "sell America" trade after recent pressure on the US Federal Reserve. With industrial demand remaining robust and investors seeking shelter from currency fluctuations, silver has significantly outperformed other commodities in the first two weeks of January. Silver Rate Today, January 12, 2026: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Silver Rates Today: January 13, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,70,100 Mumbai INR 2,70,100 Chennai INR 2,87,100 Hyderabad INR 2,87,100 Bengaluru INR 2,70,100 Ahmedabad INR 2,70,100 Kolkata INR 2,70,100 Pune INR 2,70,100 Kerala INR 2,70,100 Vadodara INR 2,70,100

What's Causing Silver Prices to Surge?

Silver has shown extreme price swings over the last seven days. After hitting a local peak of INR 2,63,000 on January 7, silver prices had corrected to around INR 2,49,000 by January 9 due to profit-booking. However, fresh buying interest over the weekend and early this week has pushed the metal well above those correction levels.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for the March contract were seen trading near the INR 2,64,000 mark during the morning session, reflecting a gain of nearly 4.5% from the previous close. MCX Silver Price To Hit INR 3.20 Lakh in 2026 Following 170% Rally in 2025, Forecasts Motilal Oswal.

Silver Rate Hike: Factors Influencing the Price Surge

Analysts point to a "perfect storm" of factors driving the current price action. Beyond the safe-haven demand, the industrial sector, particularly solar energy and electric vehicle manufacturing, continues to face a structural deficit in silver supply.

Additionally, expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts later in 2026 are providing a long-term tailwind for non-yielding assets. Market experts suggest that while the current volatility may lead to brief pullbacks, the overall trend remains bullish for the first half of the year.

