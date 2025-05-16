Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], May 16 (ANI): In a bold and principled move reflecting national solidarity, Lovely Professional University (LPU) has become the first private university in India to terminate all Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with institutions in Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

The university has formally ended six academic partnerships with institutions in Turkiye and Azerbaijan, citing recent geopolitical developments that it deems contrary to India's national interest.

Also Read | Zomato Updates Gold Membership Benefits: Deepinder Goyal-Run Platform Follows Swiggy, Ends Surge Fee Waiver During Rainy Weather Starting Today.

This unprecedented decision includes the immediate termination of student and faculty exchange programs, joint research projects, dual degree initiatives, and all other forms of academic collaboration with institutions from the two countries. The move comes in response to the pro-Pakistan stance of Turkiye and Azerbaijan during a recent period of heightened Indo-Pak tensions.

Announcing the decision, Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU, stated, "When our brave armed forces are risking their lives--whether in covert operations, air defence, or patrolling our borders--we, as an institution, cannot remain indifferent.

Also Read | Teacher Recruitment Scam: Calcutta High Court Lawyer Seeks Suo Motu Intervention on Use of Force Against Teachers; Police File Counter Case.

Dr. Mittal remarked, "LPU's mission has always been aligned with the growth and integrity of India, and we will never associate with any institution that undermines India's sovereignty. While diplomacy is the domain of governments, LPU's action sends a powerful message: the academic world, too, bears a moral responsibility. National security is not safeguarded solely at the borders--it must be defended in every classroom, boardroom, and international collaboration."

Earlier, due to the ongoing backlash against Turkiye in the country, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday announced the suspension of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Inonu University, Turkiye, citing national security "considerations".

In a statement posted on X, JNU said, "Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Turkiye stands suspended until further notice. JNU stands with the Nation."

The move comes amid rising public sentiment against Turkiye and Azerbaijan following their expressions of support for Pakistan after India's recent military operation, 'Operation Sindoor'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)