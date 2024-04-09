New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address his first election rally in Bihar at Gaya district under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday in favour of BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Singh and NDA allies Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) candidate Jitan Ram Majhi.

Sushil Kumar Singh is a BJP candidate from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat, and former Chief Minister of Bihar and HAM candidate Jitan Ram Majhi is contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Gaya reserve seat as an NDA candidate.

Speaking to ANI, Sushil Kumar Singh said that the people of both Lok Sabha seats, Gaya and Aurangabad, are very excited to hear Amit Shah because, under his leadership as Home Minister, he successfully eliminated the naxalism in South Bihar. The people of South Bihar want to thank him for this great achievement of the BJP government in the Centre.

"Still, we remember that the entire south of Bihar is known for naxalism, and people of this area rarely come out of home after evening. Naxal violence had hampered the development of the entire south Bihar but the scenario changed after Narendra Modi Ji became Prime Minister in 2014. He has taken the Naxal problem seriously and started to eliminate the Naxalism from South Bihar and today there is no fear among people in this area and Naxalism is wiped out from here," he added.

The BJP leader further appreciated Shah and said that as a Home Minister, he has taken several steps for development work in South Bihar and said that this time the BJP will win all south Bihar Lok Sabha seats by a huge margin.

A senior Bihar BJP leader told ANI on condition of anonymity that during his visit to Bihar, the Union Home Minister will hold a public meeting and in the evening he will chair the Bihar BJP core group meeting at Patna to review the election strategy for all 40 Sabha seats.

"Amit Shah's Bihar visit on April 10, ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha polling on April 19, in the state with 4 seats, is very important in terms of the motivation of party workers and strategy," the BJP leader added.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD (U), and LJP, dominated the 2019 elections by winning 39 out of 40 seats.

In the first phase, voting is to be held in 4 seats of Bihar on April 19. Those 4 Lok Sabha seats are Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. Counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

