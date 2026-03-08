Mumbai, March 8: Petrol prices across major Indian metropolises remained largely unchanged on Sunday morning, March 8, providing a brief period of relief for commuters. In the national capital, New Delhi, petrol continues to retail at INR 94.77 per litre, while Mumbai maintains a higher rate of INR 103.54 per litre. Scroll down to check petrol prices today, March 8, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

Despite a sharp uptick in global crude oil prices driven by escalating Middle East tensions, specifically the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have opted to maintain the status quo at the retail pumps for today. Gold Rate Today, March 08, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Petrol Price Today, March 8, 2026

City Petrol Price (per litre) Hyderabad INR 107.46 Kolkata INR 105.41 Jodhpur INR 105.28 Jaipur INR 104.69 Pune INR 104.04 Mumbai INR 103.54 Bengaluru INR 102.99 Chennai INR 100.80 Srinagar INR 100.64 Gurugram INR 95.51 Noida INR 94.88 Delhi INR 94.77 Ghaziabad INR 94.70 Lucknow INR 94.69 Ahmedabad INR 94.49

Global crude benchmarks, including Brent crude, have recently moved closer to the USD 94 per barrel mark. The closure of key transit routes like the Strait of Hormuz has introduced a significant risk premium into the energy market. However, Indian OMCs like IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL have been using a calibrated strategy to absorb these shocks, utilising buffers created during periods of lower international prices to shield domestic consumers from immediate hikes. Gold and Silver Prices Surge As Middle East Conflict Escalates; Check Latest Rates.

The final price at the pump is determined by a combination of the base price of crude, the USD-INR exchange rate, and government levies. Currently, the Indian Rupee is trading near INR 91.94 per US Dollar, which adds pressure on the import bill. Central excise duty and state-level VAT continue to comprise nearly half of the retail selling price, explaining the significant price gaps between cities like Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

