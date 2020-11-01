New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday participated in the opening session of Inter-Parliamentary Union's (IPU) governing council meeting, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Sunday.

Birla is chairing the Indian delegation in the meeting which is being held virtually from November 1-4, the secretariat said in an official statement.

Lok Sabha MP Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam and Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, both from the ruling party BJP, are part of the delegation, it said.

Presiding officers of 144 parliaments are participating in the virtual meeting, the main agenda for which is the election of a new president of IPU for the term 2020-23, it said.

The process of election to the post of IPU president commenced on Sunday, the statement said.

Each country has three votes in the presidency collegium, provided one delegate is a woman.

Duarte Pacheco from Portugal; Muhammad Sanjrani from Pakistan; Akmal Saidov from Uzbekistan; and Salma Ataullahjan from Canada are contesting the election for the post of IPU president.

