Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Lucknow Police on Sunday found an eight-year-old deaf and mute missing girl from Khala Bazar within nine hours after the matter was reported, the police said.

At 7 am on Saturday, an eight-year-old girl went missing from her house in the Khala Bazar area, the police said.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey himself commanded the case after the family reported the incident to police in the evening.

The police deployed additional forces to find the girl, as well as 25 polygon teams and more than one dozen PRVs.

With the help of CCTV footage and the local police team, the Lucknow Police found the girl on the outer premises of the medical college at 3 am. (ANI)

