Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): Lucknow Police on Monday used special AI drones to monitor the crowd coming to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in mosques of Lucknow.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishwajeet Srivastava said that through the use of AI drones, the message of any suspicious activity would be sent to the mobile phones of the police personnel and the control room.

Speaking to ANI, the DCP said, "Today, people are offering Namaz on the occasion of Eid-Al-Fitr. The security arrangements have been made at all the mosques. We are constantly monitoring the situation through AI drones...These drones are equipped with AI technology. A message of any suspicious activity is sent to our mobile phones and control room."

Further, he stated that police personnel had also been deployed at the mosques, stating that CCTV cameras were also being used to monitor the situation.

"Heavy police personnel have been deployed at the mosques. We are also using CCTV cameras to monitor the situation... an eye is also being kept on social media..." he further added.

Earlier on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh minister Danish Azad emphasised that the state administration had made special arrangements to ensure a smooth celebration for the Muslim community, following all safety and law guidelines.

Ansari also highlighted that Uttar Pradesh is known for its strong law and order and that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured people that Muslims are safe in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari said, "After the holy month of Ramzan, the moon has been sighted, and Eid will be celebrated throughout India. May Eid bring happiness to all... This 'meethi' Eid, which increases sweetness in our society... I appeal to everyone to follow all the guidelines issued at the administrative level...:"

He further added, "Uttar Pradesh administration has made special arrangements so that the brothers of the Muslim community do not have to face any problems... Everything is in accordance with law and order. Uttar Pradesh is considered a state of law and order... Our chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, also said that Muslims are the safest in Uttar Pradesh..." (ANI)

