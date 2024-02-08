Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): Indore district administration, in a massive crackdown on illegal firecracker factories, has sealed six firework outlets for operating without a licence and disobeying safety standards.

Speaking about the seal on outlets, Ashish Singh, District Magistrate, Indore, said, "Following the instructions given by Chief Minister, a joint team of police and administration is being formed and checking is being done on firecracker factories, warehouses, and shops. They are also being sealed for not having a licence or not following safety standards. Six such institutions have been sealed."

The crackdown on the illegal fire factories in Madhya Pradesh follows the deadly blast and fire incident at a firecracker factory in the Harda district which left 11 people dead and 173 injured.

A massive fire broke out inside a firecracker factory located in the Bairagarh area of Harda district on Tuesday morning.

Due to the massive explosion, the entire area was engulfed in black smoke, with window panes of houses and shops located in the vicinity getting shattered.

Dozens of houses located nearby were gutted in the incident that took place. Locals recounted that it felt as if an earthquake had hit Harda. Several vehicles were also caught fire in the explosions.

Earlier, the police said that three people were arrested in connection with the firecracker factory blast incident.

Following the incident, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and free treatment for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the tragic Harda factory blast and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each of the deceased. He also announced Rs 50,000 for the injured. (ANI)

