Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Vikram Ahake, the Chhindwara Mayor who recently joined the BJP made a U-turn on the day of polling in the high-profile Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh and urged people to vote for Congress' Nakul Nath.

The Chhindwara mayor joined the BJP on April 1 in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the state party president Vishnu Dutt Sharma in the state capital.

Speaking to ANI, the return in the support of Congress is the decision taken by his heart.

"The earlier decision to join after quitting the Congress was made under critical circumstances. At that time, 14 councilors had quit the Congress and the council lost its majority and the situation of by-polls prevailed in Chhindwara. I also thought that I would lose my position and would not be able to complete my term and then I joined the BJP," Chhindwara mayor said.

"The previous decision was taken politically, but soon after joining the BJP, I realized that I am not a good person if I am not standing with Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath at this critical time. I was distressed since I joined the BJP. I couldn't sleep, but now I am feeling good to come back as this decision was taken by heart," he added.

Chhindwara is one of the six seats going to the polls in Madhya Pradesh in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has fielded Vivek Bunty Sahu against Nakul Nath and many senior party leaders visited the constituency to campaign for him.

Of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP, Chhindwara is the only constituency that the BJP had lost in 2019.

Former MP chief minster Kamal Nath had won from this seat nine times. (ANI)

