New Delhi, April 19: Everest Fish Curry Masala is a popular spice mix that is imported from India. Singapore has recalled the spice mix due to the alleged presence of increased quantities of ethylene oxide, a pesticide that is considered unfit for human consumption. This action is followed by a notice from the Hong Kong Centre for Food Safety indicating that ethylene oxide levels are higher than allowable thresholds. The importer, Sp Muthiah & Sons Pte. Ltd, has been instructed by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to begin a thorough product recall.

A statement by the agency read, “The Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong has issued a notification on the recall of Everest Fish Curry Masala from India due to the presence of ethylene oxide at levels exceeding permissible limits.” Protein Powder in India: Major Products Sold in Country Are Mislabeled; Contain Toxins, Pesticides, Says Study.

It is technically forbidden to utilise ethylene oxide in food items, even though it is frequently used as a pesticide to fumigate agricultural goods in order to reduce microbial contamination. The SFA stated that although Singaporean standards allow for its use in the sterilisation of spices, the increased amounts found in Everest Fish Curry Masala may be harmful to consumers' health. What Are Natural Pesticides?

Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries, the SFA statement further read. Meanwhile, Everest is yet to make a statement on the matter.

