New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday and briefed him on development initiatives of the state government.

The Chief Minister informed PM Modi about different programmes and activities being organised in the state under Kisan Kalyan Varsh.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Government Says No Shortage of Petrol, Diesel in State.

After meeting with PM Modi, the Chief Minister told reporters, "Our government is working for all four categories - farmers, women, poor, and youth. We are celebrating the Farmer Welfare Year very well. We are working by combining around 16 departments which include animal husbandry, fisheries, horticulture, agriculture, cooperative etc. for the purpose," he said.

"We have discussed in detail about the farmers' welfare and other subjects related to development of the state. I am happy that the Prime Minister has blessed our work to move forward, and its results will also be good in the future," he added.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Defends Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 Amidst Opposition Criticism, Says It Is Not Against Any Religion.

Earlier this year, the Chief Minister announced that Madhya Pradesh is observing 2026 as 'Year for Farmers' Welfare'.

For the effective implementation of Farmer Welfare Year, 16 departments of the state government are working in close coordination to strengthen various dimensions of agriculture, including production, cost, marketing, income, and overall welfare.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the state's agricultural growth rate reached 16 per cent, reflecting the inherent potential of the sector and the success of policy initiatives. He clarified that the government's objective is not limited to increasing production, but also to enhancing farmers' income and reducing agricultural input costs through practical and effective measures.

He added that developmental and welfare-oriented programmes would continue throughout the year. The government remains committed to ensuring farmer prosperity, sustainable agriculture and renewed strength for the rural economy, he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)