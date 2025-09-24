Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to transfer a bonus amounting to Rs 337.12 crores directly into the bank accounts of 6.69 lakh farmers during a state-level programme scheduled on Wednesday at Katangi in Balaghat district, according to an official release.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced that farmers selling paddy at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) would receive a bonus of Rs 4,000 per hectare, with a maximum limit of Rs 10,000 per farmer. More than one lakh farmers in Balaghat district alone are expected to benefit from the bonus scheme.

The program will take place on the premises of Krishi Upaj Mandi in Katangi, the tehsil headquarters of Balaghat district. They will disburse the bonus amount through a single click, enabling direct transfer into farmers' accounts.

During the event, CM Yadav will also distribute appointment letters to 4,315 youth. Additionally, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 75 development projects worth Rs 244 crore in the district on the occasion.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Yadav participated in a state-level program held at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in the state capital on the occasion of 10th National Ayurveda Day and said that following the principles of Ayurveda, one can realise the blessings of 'Ayushman Bhav'.

"Indian culture holds "Aarogyam Paramam Bhagyam"--good health is the highest fortune. Being disease-free is considered the greatest blessing, and among the seven joys described by our ancestors, the first joy is a healthy body. To maintain health, sages inherited the world's unique sciences, Yoga and Ayurveda, which emphasise adopting a lifestyle that prevents illness and prioritises sound health. By following the principles of Ayurveda, one can realise the blessings of 'Ayushman Bhav'," the CM said.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged between the AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) and Tourism Departments to promote wellness in the state.

The CM also expressed his personal strong faith in Ayurveda for health protection. Following Ayurvedic discipline has kept him free from lifestyle diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes, enabling him to remain actively devoted to public service. He emphasised the importance of aligning daily routines with Ayurvedic principles. (ANI)

