Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government will construct nearly 2,000 new cow shelters and not all of the cow shelters will be run by the government but NGOs will also be operating them, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"There are around 7 lakh to 8 lakh stray cattle in Madhya Pradesh. The state government will construct around 2,000 new cow shelters. Not all of the cow shelters will be run by the government but NGOs will also be operating them," said Chouhan.

Earlier today, after holding the meeting on 'Cow Cabinet', CM Chouhan said that the state government will form the Mantri Parishad Samiti to work on the protection and promotion of cows.

"Ministers of departments related to animals and principal secretary will together form the Mantri Parishad Samiti to work on cow protection and promotion. This issue cannot be handled only by the Animal Husbandry Department," said Chouhan.

This comes after the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister held the first meeting of 'Cow Cabinet' in Bhopal. The state government had decided to form a cabinet for the protection of cows in the state.

On Friday, the Madhya Pradesh government had said that it is considering levying 'gauseva kar' (cow cess) to raise additional funds for the welfare purposes of cows.

Chouhan had said besides generating government funds, the cess will ensure people's participation in the work of cow protection.

Earlier today, Chouhan celebrated 'Gopashtami' at his residence in Bhopal. On the occasion, he fed 'halwa-roti' to cows.

As per the Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna's father, Nanda Maharaja, gave Krishna and his brother Lord Balrama the responsibility for taking care of the cows of Vrindavan. (ANI)

