Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Indore, a city in Madhya Pradesh, has continued its journey of being the cleanest city in India by clinching the top spot for the seventh time in a row in the Swachh Survekshan 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav received the award from President of India Droupadi Murmu at the Swachh Survekshan Award 2023 ceremony held in New Delhi on Thursday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate India's Longest Sea Bridge in Mumbai Tomorrow and Lay Foundation Stone for Multiple Development Projects.

The CM office wrote on X, "Indore became the cleanest city of the country for the seventh consecutive time. CM Yadav received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Swachh Survekshan Award-2023 ceremony held in New Delhi. MP Cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav were also present on the occasion."

CM Yadav also extended congratulations on the occasion and appealed to the people that their passion for cleanliness should never diminish.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine: IISc Scientists Develop Heat-Tolerant Vaccine Effective Against Current and Future SARS-CoV-2 Variants.

"Our Indore is on the seventh heaven of cleanliness. The people of Indore have once again proved that cleanliness has not only become their habit, but also the cleanliness is in their thinking now. On this biggest achievement of cleanliness, I congratulate all the people of the state and the entire team engaged in cleanliness work. I appeal that your passion for cleanliness should never diminish," the CM said.

"Madhya Pradesh is always committed to fulfil the pledge taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to realise Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean India", he added.

Meanwhile, the sanitation workers in Indore also started celebrations in the Municipal Corporation office in the city. An LED screen was also placed on the premises of the Municipal Corporation office to watch the live telecast of this award ceremony.

As soon as the name of Indore was announced, the sanitation workers jumped up with joy and started dancing by beating the drums.

This time Indore has shared the title of cleanest city with Surat, a city in Gujarat.

The official account of Swachh Bharat Mission wrote on X, "India declares it's cleanest cities! Congratulations to both Indore and Surat for clinching the top spot as India's Cleanest City. Your unwavering commitment to swachhata is simply outstanding. Keep dazzling and setting the bar high." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)