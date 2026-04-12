Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at the Sales Tax Office building in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh here on Sunday.

Firefighting teams quickly responded to the incident and are currently working to extinguish the flames.

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Further details of the fire and any casualties are awaited.

On March 25, a massive fire broke out at a bakery store in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, leading to the explosion of several LPG cylinders stored inside it, an official said.

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Upon receiving information about the incident, the firefighters promptly arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames.

Fire Brigade Sub Inspector Charan Singh Rajput said that around 10-12 water tankers were deployed at the site and took nearly 2.5 hours to control the blaze.

"A fire incident occurred at a bakery store between 9 and 9:30 am and upon receiving information, fire tenders reached the spot to extinguish the flames. A total of 10-12 water tankers were deployed, and it took 2-2.5 hours to control the fire. There were approximately 40 gas cylinders present inside the store, with 8-10 exploded in the incident, however, no casualty was reported," Rajput told ANI. (ANI)

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