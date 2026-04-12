Hyderabad, April 12: Two employees of a cash management agency in Hyderabad allegedly fled with Rs 1.20 crore meant for deposit in the ATMs. According to a complaint lodged by CMS Info Systems Limited with the Hyderabad Police, the two employees were missing for two days. Naveen, the company’s branch manager in Secunderabad, complained to the police that the employees Vasireddy and Lateef have not reported for duty for two days. They were also not reachable by phone.

SR Nagar police registered a case and took up an investigation. Police have formed special teams to trace and nab the accused. The employees were assigned the duty to deposit cash in various ATMs in the SR Nagar area. The company collects cash from various banks and deposit in the ATMs. Its officials recently conducted an internal audit at 31 ATMs in the SR Nagar area and found a severe cash shortage at some ATMs. The audit found a shortfall of Rs 1,20,98,500. Jalgaon: 2 Thieves Try To Rob ATM of Maharashtra Bank, Tamper CCTV Camera; Video Surfaces.

An internal probe revealed that cash was not deposited in at least 8 ATMs. The absence of two custodians from their duty raised a suspicion about their involvement A case has been registered at the SR Nagar Police Station. The police launched a manhunt for the absconding accused. Police were analysing CCTV footage and call data records to trace the accused. Meanwhile, police under Toli Chowki and Goshamahal police station limits conducted a door-to-door cyber awareness campaign.

As part of the ongoing efforts to combat the menace of cybercrimes, the Goshamahal Police conducted an extensive door-to-door awareness programme at Aziz Plaza and its surrounding commercial areas. The police officials tried to educate citizens and trade shop owners on identifying phishing links and fraudulent calls, to emphasise the importance of not sharing OTPs or personal banking details with strangers and to promote the use of the 1930 national cybercrime helpline for immediate reporting of financial frauds. Bengaluru Heist: Armed Men Posing As Central Tax Officers Loot INR 7 Crore From CMS ATM Cash Van Near Ashoka Pillar; Probe Launched (Watch Video).

A cybercrime awareness campaign was also organised within the limits of the Tolichowki Police Station. A dedicated auto-rickshaw equipped with a public address system traversed through key areas of Toli Chowki to broadcast safety measures against cyber-frauds. The campaign focuses on warning citizens against clicking suspicious links, protecting personal data and OTPs from fraudsters, explaining the dangers of unauthorised remote access applications and encouraging victims to immediately report fraud via the 1930 helpline.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).