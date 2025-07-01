Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): The suspense over the next Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president in Madhya Pradesh ended on Tuesday as Betul MLA Hemant Khandelwal filed his nomination for the post and that too as the sole candidate.

With no other contenders in the fray, Khandelwal is set to become the new state party chief, although an official declaration will be made on Wednesday, July 2. The nomination process took place at the BJP state headquarters in Bhopal, in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was appointed as the election in-charge, overseeing the proceedings.

Khandelwal filed the nomination in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and received the support from Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Virendra Kumar, current BJP Chief VD Sharma and other prominent party leaders.

"The BJP state organisational election process started today in the presence of the state BJP Election Officer, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and the final declaration will be made tomorrow. Only one nomination has been filed today (for the state chief position), and the remaining procedure will be observed tomorrow. From booth to state level, party workers participated enthusiastically in the Sangathan Parva," said VD Sharma, current BJP state president.

Khandelwal, a two-time legislator and former Member of Parliament from Betul, was born on September 3, 1964, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. He currently resides in Betul, Madhya Pradesh. Khandelwal holds degrees in Commerce (B.Com) and Law (LLB).

His political journey began with his election as a Member of Parliament in the Betul-Harda Lok Sabha by-election. He served as an MP from 2008 to 2009 and later held the position of BJP District President in Betul from 2010 to 2013. In 2013, he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Betul constituency, a role he resumed again in 2023. He has also served as the Treasurer of the Madhya Pradesh BJP from 2014 to 2018.

Additionally, Khandelwal has played key roles in organisational responsibilities within the party. He was appointed State Election Officer for the BJP's organisational elections in 2019 and worked for the party during the West Bengal elections in 2021 and the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2022. He discharged the responsibilities of the state coordinator for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

