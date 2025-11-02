Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police recovered fake currency notes worth Rs 19 lakh from an Imam working and residing in a Madrasa near Khandwa on Sunday. The accused was already arrested by Malegaon police earlier, along with his accomplice, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Khandwa district said.

Speaking to reporters, ASP Mahendra Tarnekar said, "Approximately, Rs 19 lakh in bundles of 500 rupee notes in denominations of 100 each, were seized from Zuber Ashraf Ansari, who worked as an Imam and lived in a madrasa in Pethia village under Jawar police station area. The police are currently registering a case under the BNS Act. The police are taking action on the spot. The investigation is underway. We only learned about it through video footage and took action based on that."

Panic has gripped the entire area after a large cache of counterfeit notes was recovered from the madrasa.

ASP Mahendra Tarnekar said that this discovery came to light when an operation initiated in Malegaon, Maharashtra, revealed the network's connection to Khandwa.

Malegaon police had arrested Zubair, the Imam of the Pethia village mosque, along with an accomplice, while they were circulating counterfeit notes worth ten lakh rupees in Maharashtra. Zubair is originally from Haripura in Burhanpur district and had been living in the room above the Madrasa in Paithiya for the past few months. When the police arrested him in Malegaon, his interrogation revealed the Khandwa connection, leading to this major breakthrough for the local police.

ASP Mahendra Tarnekar said that acting on information from the Malegaon police, the police at Jawar police station in Khandwa raided the madrasa. "Several bundles of counterfeit notes, printing equipment, and some suspicious documents were recovered from the spot," he further said.

According to police officials, the gang was operating at an interstate level and supplying counterfeit currency in different states. A crowd gathered around the madrasa during the raid, and the police deployed additional forces to prevent any rumours from spreading. A team of officers and forensic experts sealed all the recovered materials at the site and sent them for further investigation. (ANI)

