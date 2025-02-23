Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): As Bhopal gears up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate the Global Investors Summit (GIS) on Monday, visuals from the newly inaugurated tent city in Madhya Pradesh showed a sprawling locality ready to host hundreds of guests from all over the world.

The tent city has been constructed near Kaliyasot Dam in the state's capital Bhopal. Yesterday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took stock of the preparations done in tent city where GIS will be held between February 24-25.

Over 100 state-of-the-art luxury tents have been prepared, offering comfort and amenities like a five-star hotel, situated amidst the natural beauty of Bhopal. These tents are designed to provide a lavish stay while showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Madhya Pradesh and the culinary offerings have been given special attention.

Traditional dishes from various regions of the state have been included in the menu. Additionally, special arrangements have been made to cater to international guests, with continental, Chinese, and Mediterranean cuisines. A team of world-renowned chefs is dedicated to preparing these sumptuous meals.

PM Modi will be visiting Madhya Pradesh and stay for two days to lay the foundation stone of Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute and later inaugurate the Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal.

Serving as an important platform to establish Madhya Pradesh as a global investment hub, the GIS will include departmental summits; and specialized sessions on Pharma and Medical Devices, Transport and Logistics, Industry, Skill Development, Tourism and MSMEs among others.

It will also include international sessions like the Global South Countries conference, Latin America and Caribbean sessions and special sessions for key partner countries.

As per an official statement, three major industrial exhibitions will be held during the Summit. The Auto Show will showcase Madhya Pradesh's automotive capabilities and future mobility solutions. The Textile and Fashion Expo will highlight the state's expertise in both traditional and modern textile manufacturing. The "One District-One Product" (ODOP) Village will showcase the state's unique craftsmanship and cultural heritage. (ANI)

