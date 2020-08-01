Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Police in neighbouring Navi Mumbai have seized 110 tonnes of government rice worth Rs 33 lakh before it could be sold in the open market, an official said on Saturday.

The rice was meant to be distributed among the poor in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

A case has been registered against three persons at Panvel city police station.

On a tip-off, local police and Revenue officials raided a godown at Palaspe on Friday and seized the grain stock, he said.

The seizure comprised 2,220 bags each with the capacity of 50 kg, the official said, adding that they suspect that the rice was adulterated.

Probe revealed that the seized rice was illegally transported from Barshi in Solapur district in four containers, he said.

A case has been registered against Bhimshankar Khade, Iqbal Kazi and Laxman Chandra Patel who are yet to be arrested.

Khade had a cheating case pending against him at Bhoiwada police station in central Mumbai, the official added.

