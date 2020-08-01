New Delhi, August 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that through the National Education Policy the Union government is aiming to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio to 50 per cent by 2035. PM Modi said his government is focused on promoting interdisciplinary studies and ensure the focus is on what the student wants to learn.

Addressing the students through video conferencing at Smart India Hackathon 2020, PM Modi said, "National Education Policy is big on access to education. Starting from primary education. In Higher Education, the aim is to increase Gross Enrolment Ratio to 50 per cent by 2035." Smart India Hackathon 2020 Grand Finale: Artificial Intelligence Can be Huge Facilitator to Make Our Facilities Effective, Interactive and People-Friendly, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Here's what PM Modi said:

Speaking about the NEP 2020, the Indian Premier said NEP will upgrade job seekers into job creators. He said that NEP would help change our mindsets and reform our approach. Adding on, PM Modi said that NEP aims at making your school, college, and university experience fruitful. Also, NEP guides students with a new approach to the 21st century.

