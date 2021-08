Thane, Aug 28 (PTI) As many as 14 children lodged at a government-run juvenile home -- commonly called remand home -- at Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus, a civic official said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, 22 inmates of a boarding school in Mumbai had tested positive for the viral infection.

Fourteen inmates of a government juvenile home -- a correctional and rehabilitation facility -- were found to have the infection, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation's PRO Yuvraj Badane told PTI. Three of them were being treated at a hospital while the rest were admitted to a COVID care centre, he said.

"There are 25 children lodged in the remand home. A total of 14 of them tested positive after complaining of ever, cough, etc. The remand home building has been sanitized," he said.

On Thursday, the Mumbai civic body had said that 22 inmates of a private-run orphanage and boarding school, some of them below 12 years of age, had tested positive. All of them were stable, it had said.

