Amravati, Jan 16 (PTI) A total of 1,732 people out of the 2,200 registered, or 78.73 per cent, were administered the COVID-19 vaccine on day one of the drive in Amravati division of Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

The drive took place in 22 centres in the division, comprising Amravati, Akola, Buldana, Washim and Yavatmal districts, he said.

"In three centres in Akola, 238 of the 300 registered were vaccinated, or 79.33 per cent. In Amravati, the vaccination number was 438 out of 500, 575 out of 600 in Buldana, 167 out of 300 in Washim and 314 out of 500 in Yavatmal," as per a release from Divisional Commissioner Piyush Singh.

