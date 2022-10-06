Aurangabad, Oct 6 (PTI) The cost of the water pipeline scheme in Aurangabad in Maharashtra has gone up by more than Rs 1,000 crore due to hike in steel prices and other components, but its inclusion in the AMRUT 2 scheme will ensure the Centre provides Rs 678 crore for its completion, Union Minister Bhagwat Karad said on Thursday.

The project, to provide drinking water to parched Marathwada's biggest city and adjoining regions by bring water from Jayakwadi Dam, was supposed to cost Rs 1,680 crore but its revised estimate now stands at Rs 2,714 crore, he added.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting of the scheme, Karad told reporters the target is to start water supply by February 2024.

"It has now been included in AMRUT 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme of the Union government, which will bear 25 per cent of the scheme. This comes to Rs 678 crore. Work was slow during the previous (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government but has now picked up pace," he said.

"Of the 39 kilometre pipeline, work on 2.3 km has been completed. The entire work will be completed in a year. Of the total cost of the project, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has to pay 30 per cent. I will request the state government to help out," Karad said.

An official of the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, which is the implementing agency of the scheme, the rise in steel costs and rise in Goods and Services Tax from 12 per cent to 18 per cent have caused a spike in estimated costs.

"A hike in price has been seen in 29 different components, including MSEDCL work, mechanical and automated components, pole shifting," the official added.

