Jalna (Maha), Dec 31 (PTI) The bodies of a 32-year-old woman and her four children including three daughters were found in a well in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Friday, with police suspecting that it was a case of suicide.

The incident took place on Thursday at Ghungard Hadgaon village in Ambad tehsil, police said.

The deceased were identified as Gangasagar (Ganga) Dnayneshwar Adani, her daughters Bhakti (13), Ishwari (11), Akshara (9), and son Yuvraj (7).

The woman had left the house with children on Thursday morning. Search began when they did not return till late in the evening.

The deaths came to light on Friday morning when the five bodies were spotted floating in a well in the field of one Ganesh Fiske.

Officials of Gondi police station rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the woman may have thrown the children into the well before jumping in herself," said inspector Sheetalkumar Ballal of Ambad police station.

Police detained the woman's husband for questioning. A case of accidental deaths has been registered for now at the Gondi police station, inspector Ballal said, adding that further probe was on.

