Palghar, Oct 3 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy injured in the electric scooter battery blast died during treatment in Maharashtra's Vasai city, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Limited Series Production of LCH Was Formally Inaugurated in Aug 2017. First LCH Was … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The deceased, identified as Shabbir Ansari, was a student of class 2.

Also Read | Coinbase Paused Transactions in the US Due to Some Glitch, Issue Resolved Now.

He suffered severe burns when the battery of the e-scooter kept in his house exploded while being charged on September 23. Due to the explosion, the television set in the room caught fire.

The boy was sleeping along with his mother at the time of the incident, a police official said.

"Shabbir's father had brought the assembled e-scooter from Jaipur and kept the battery for charging in the living room. Prima facie, the battery exploded due to excess heating," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)