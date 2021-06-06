Nagpur, Jun 7: A 24-year-old man, who was pursuing a course in chartered accountancy (CA), allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Lokesh Dilip Hume, a native of Paoni town in Bhandara district, ended his life on Saturday at his rented accommodation in Ramna Maroti area of Nagpur, they said. Maharashtra Shocker: 38-Year-Old Unemployed Man Dies by Suicide After Killing Wife & Son in Pune.

"Hume hanged himself from a ceiling fan. The motive behind his extreme step is being ascertained. No suicide note was not recovered from the spot," an official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, police said.

