Mumbai, Sept 23 (PTI) A 66-km long broad gauge line between New Ashti and Ahmednagar was inaugurated and a DEMU train service was flagged off between the two stations in Maharashtra on Friday, an official said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Launches First Attack on N Chandrababu Naidu's Bastion Kuppam.

The New Ashti-Ahmednagar broad gauge line is a part of the 261 km Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli Vaijnath line project, which has been undertaken on 50-50 cost sharing between the Central and state governments.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'Urban Naxals Need To Be Stopped From Stalling Development Projects'.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the function virtually through a video link, while deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said the railway line will transform the Marathawada region.

He further said that the state government is extending the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Highway up to Gadchiroli-Bhandara.

Danve said that around 96 per cent of the land required for the project has been acquired and hence the railway line till Beed will be completed by March 2023.

Fadanvis said the work of Latur coach factory is in full swing and in future, coaches for railways and metros will be manufactured there.

The DEMU (train) service will provide better connectivity to people on the New Ashti-Ahmednagar belt and nearby areas and promote local trade and industries, and boost socio-economic growth of Marathwada, the Central Railway said.

As per a release issued by the Central Railway, the DEMU train will leave Ahmednagar at 7.45 am and arrive in New Ashti at 10.30 am and in return, will leave New Ashti at 11 am and arrive in Ahmednagar at 1.55 pm.

The train will run daily except on Sunday, and will halt at Kada, New Dhanora, Solapurwadi, New Loni and Narayandoho stations, it stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)