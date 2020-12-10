Pune, Dec 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday reviewed the ongoing tunnelling work for a 6-km missing link on a stretch of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, officials said.

The plan envisages building twin tunnels to reduce the 19-km distance of the expressway between Khopoli Exit and the Sinhgad Institute by 6 km.

Thackeray inspected the progress of the missing link project work between Khopoli and Kusgaon, they said.

A 900-metre bridge and a cable-stayed structure of 650 metres are being constructed as part of the project.

The Chief Minister also inspected facilities at a newly constructed trauma care centre located at Ozurde off the expressway, the officials said.

The trauma care centre, which became operational in September last year, is equipped with modern medical facilities to provide treatment to accident victims.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray reviewed the progress of work at Koyna Hydroelectric Power Plant in Pophali, Ratnagiri district, and later inspected the Koyna dam area in Satara district, the officials added.

