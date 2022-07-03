Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) Ahead of the two-day special session of the Maharashtra Assembly beginning on Sunday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction sealed the legislative party office in the Vidhan Bhavan here.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Very Likely Over Chhattisgarh, Odisha; IMD Predicts Wet Spell Over North, Northeast India.

A white paper was stuck with a plastic tape on the closed doors of the Sena legislative party office in the Vidhan Bhavan, with a message in Marathi written on it saying, "The office is closed as per instructions of the Shiv Sena legislative party.”

Also Read | Umesh Kolhe Murder: 'Amravati CP Tried To Suppress Case', Alleges Navneet Rana Over Killing of Chemist, Demands Enquiry.

The four-day old Shiv Sena-BJP government will face the floor test on July 4 during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly beginning here on Sunday.

The election to the post Assembly Speaker will be held on Sunday after the House proceedings begin at 11 am, an official earlier said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)