India News | Maha COVID-19 Cases Jump by 3,427 to 1,04,568; 113 More Die

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 3,427 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths, state Health department said.

With this, the latest case count stands at 1,04,568 and fatalities at 3,830, an official release said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Teacher, Who Became Jobless Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Sells Banana; Ex-Students Raise Rs 86,300 to Help Him.

A total of 1,550 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 49,346, it said. The state now has 51,392 active cases.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 47.2 per cent and fatality rate at 3.7 per cent, it stated.

Also Read | India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)