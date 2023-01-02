Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) The death toll in the blaze in a firecracker factory in Maharashtra's Solapur district has gone up to four after one more person succumbed to injuries on Monday, an official said.

Also Read | Pune: Student Abused, His Hand Chopped Off for Refusing to Give Rs 100 in Pashan; Four Including Two Minors Arrested.

The blaze had erupted after a blast on Sunday at the unit located in Shirala village of Barshi taluka, around 400 km from Mumbai.

Also Read | Bestiality Horror in Karnataka: Man Rapes Cow Calf After Tying It to Tree in Raichur; Arrested.

Three workers were killed after the incident and as many others injured, police had said.

One of the injured persons died during treatment in the early hours of Monday, the official said.

A worker was undergoing treatment at the Solapur civil hospital, while another injured person was discharged, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)