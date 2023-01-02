Mumbai, January 2: In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra, a student's hand was allegedly chopped off after he failed to pay Rs 100. As per reports, the incident took place in Pune's Pashan area. Reports suggest that four people including two minors allegedly cut the student's hand from the wrist for Rs 100.

After the incident came to light, the Pune police arrested four people including two minors. Reportedly, the victim has been identified as Pankaj Tamboli. The incident came to light after Ashutosh Mane (24) filed a complaint with the police. The arrested accused have been identified as Pranav Kashinath Waghmare (18) and Gaurav Gautam Manavatkar (20). Pune Shocker: Truck Driver Abused, Beaten With Belts and Iron Rods by Eight Bike-Borne Men After He Honks for Way in Varale Village.

According to reports, complainant Ashutosh Mane and his friends Abhijit Sanmute, Sajid Sheikh, Swapnil Patil, Mihir Deshpande reside in Pune's Pashan area. As the mess was closed on December 31, three friends namely Mane, Sajid Shaikh, Pankaj Tamboli came to Sai Chowk around twelve o'clock in the night. Tamboli's friend Mayur Phunde also came there to meet his friend.

All the four had dinner at Harshada Hotel. As per reports, after having dinner, the four friends came out of the hotel when two boys came on a motorcycle and demanded Rs 100 from Mayur and Pankaj. However, Pankaj said that they do not have any money. Pune Shocker: Eight People Attempt to Murder Man in Dattawadi, Arrested.

Following this, the two boys called two more people and the four then abused and stabbed Pankaj with a sharp weapon on his left hand. Within seconds, Pankaj's left hand was dislodged from the wrist. After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and rushed Pankaj to nearby hospital. Later, the cops arrested two people and detained the two minor boys.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2023 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).