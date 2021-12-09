Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday announced support for an independent candidate after its official nominee for a seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council from Nagpur, Dr Ravindra Bhoyar, said he can not contest.

With polling set to take place on Friday, the Congress said it, along with its ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partners Shiv Sena and NCP, will support Mangesh Sudhakar Deshmukh, an independent.

State Congress vice president Mohan Joshi said in a letter addressed to the party's Nagpur district head Vikas Thakre, “Dr Bhoyar has expressed his inability to contest the MLC election for which voting is scheduled tomorrow.

"As per the approval of the central committee and state party president Nana Patole, it has been decided to vote for independent candidate Mangesh Sudhakar Deshmukh. All the voters of the MVA are asked to vote for Deshmukh,” Joshi said.

Corporators and municipal council members from Nagpur district are eligible to cast votes in the election.

