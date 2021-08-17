Nagpur, Aug 17 (PTI) In a suspected suicide, a 75-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit at her home in Gittikhadan of Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir: BJP Leader Javid Ahmad Dar Shot Dead by Terrorists in Kulgam.

Mohar Munni Singh (75), resident of Ashok Enclave in Dabha area, was found dead with a slit throat and a sharp-edged weapon in her hand in the morning hours, an official said.

Also Read | False Rape Allegations Cannot Be Made to Settle Personal Scores, Need to Be Dealt with Iron Hand, Says Delhi High Court.

The deceased woman's daughter-in-law discovered the body and alerted the neighbours, following which the police were called in, he said.

It seems like the woman committed suicide by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon, which found in her hand, he said, adding that the septuagenarian was suffering from insomnia and other age-related ailments, which might have been a cause for the extreme step.

While the police have registered a case of accidental death, they are also probing the murder angle, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)