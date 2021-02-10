Aurangabad, Feb 10 (PTI) The Aurangabad police in Maharashtra have rescued and reunited an elderly woman with her family, after she ran away from her home in Buldhana district two months ago, an official said on Wednesday.

The senior citizen cell of the police on Tuesday sent Savitribai Gaikwad to her family in Deulgaon Raja village in Buldhana district, the official said.

"The police control room on February 5 received a call about a woman, in her 60s, wandering on the streets of Aurangabad, even as some passersby were teasing her," assistant commissioner of police Ashok Bankar said.

The woman was rescued by women police personnel, who sent her to a care facility, the official said.

The woman was scared and could not give any details about herself except her name, he said.

According to the police, investigations revealed that Gaikwad had left her home in Buldhana two months ago following a dispute with her family, and had been living on the premises of Aurangabad railway station ever since.

When the Aurangabad police's senior citizen cell contacted Deulgaon Raja police station in Buldhana, nearly 85 km from Aurangabad, no missing persons complaint was found for the woman, it was stated.

The police managed to track down Gaikwad's son, who expressed his inability to bring her back home in a bus, as the woman could not walk properly, an official said.

The police then arranged for a car to transport Gaikwad to her village and reunited her with her family, he said.

The senior citizen cell of Aurangabad city was reformed and inaugurated by state Home Minster Anil Deshmukh last month, an official said.

"A team of four personnel is deployed for the cell, which has been working round the clock. We are also taking the help of local police stations," sub-inspector Sneha Karewad, who is in-charge of the cell, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)