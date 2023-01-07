Thane, Jan 7 (PTI) City police arrested three persons with 90 kg ganja worth Rs 9 lakh in a village in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

An Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) official said they intercepted a car in Balpada village near Badlapur city on Thursday on a tip-off and seized 90 kg of ganja.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Carcasses of Two Crocodiles Recovered From Drain in Pilibhit, Say Forest Officials.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)