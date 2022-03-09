Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Minister of State for IT & Home, Satej Patil, on Wednesday said that Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will give a reply in the Maharashtra Assembly to the allegations made on Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) government made by Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis.

Talking to the mediapersons in Mumbai, he said, "Whatever allegations have been made will be verified and accordingly, the Home Minister will give a reply in the House."

Also Read | Delhi Crime: Man Accused in POCSO Case Held After 3 Years.

Meanwhile, Walse said, "I will speak on this matter in the House."

Earlier on Tuesday, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged in the state Assembly that the ruling Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) government is misusing the state agencies to frame opposition leaders in false cases.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022 Results Date And Time: Know When And Where to Watch Live Streaming And Updates on Counting of Votes For UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa Polls.

Fadnavis cited a case in which advocate Pravin Chavan allegedly tried to frame a BJP leader Girish Mahajan in a 2018 incident of extortion. He alleged that the advocate personally drafted FIR, planned raids by the state agencies, and fabricated evidence to frame Mahajan in the case.

"I have submitted a pen drive which has 125 video recordings which expose the conspiracy, including Chavan's conversation with police officials and various political leaders to frame BJP leaders in false cases," Fadnavis said.

The Opposition leader submitted the pen drive to the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, which Fadnavis claimed has 125 hours of video recordings of Chavan in multiple conversations with police officials and political leaders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)