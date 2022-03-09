Uttar Pradesh, March 9: The voting for the 5 poll-bound states concluded on March 7, with the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 being the last. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10, and by the evening, the fate of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand will be decided for the next 5 years.

Several exit polls predicted a clear majority for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and AAP in Punjab. While incumbent BJP and its rival Congress are in a close contest for the hilly state of Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Goa witnessed one of the fiercest poll battles this year with no party looking to have it easy to the majority mark. After the exit polls predictions, all eyes have now shifted towards the election results. Exit Poll Results 2022 Highlights: BJP Set to Retain UP, Manipur; AAP Likely to Surprise by Winning Punjab, Tight Fight in Uttarakhand, Goa, Say Assembly Election Surveys.

According to the guidelines by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the counting of votes will begin from 8 am onwards on March 10. Readers can check exit poll results by tuning in to multiple news channels and the official YouTube page of prominent news channels. Readers can watch live streaming on youtube pages of several news channels including Doordarshan, India Today, ABP News, CNN News18 among others.

Voting in seven phases for 403 seats in UP took place on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. On 14 February, Goa’s 40 seats and Uttarakhand’s 70 seats went to the polls in a single phase. 117-member Punjab Assembly went to polls on 20 February in a single phase while Manipur voted in two phases, on 28 February and 5 March this year.

