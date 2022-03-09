New Delhi, March 9: A 32-year-old man, accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case and absconding from past three years, was arrested by Delhi Police, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Nangloi, Delhi. Delhi Gang-Rape Case: Police Refute News of Victim Committing Suicide.

Sharing details, DCP Sameer Sharma said a case under the POCSO Act was registered at Nangloi police station in which the accused was arrested in 2013. At that time the accused disclosed himself as a minor, aged about 16 years, so he was produced before Juvenile Justice Board from where he was sent to Juvenile Home.

However, the age of the accused was verified by Forensic experts which revealed that his age was around 22 years at the time of the commission of crime.

"The accused Sandeep was then shifted to Tihar Jail and next year in 2014, he was released from the jail on court bail," the DCP said.

Fearing conviction, the accused changed his address and fled from his residence and didn't appear for the court proceedings since 2019. The Tis Hazari Court in the national capital then subsequently declared him as a Proclaimed Offender in January 2020.

A police team was constituted to keep surveillance on proclaimed offenders which tracked down the location of the accused and he was arrested in the said case, the official added.

